Veterans want graffiti, murals on Madison museum removed

Associated Press by Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. — Veterans are pushing to remove graffiti damage at the Wisconsin Veterans Museum in downtown Madison and protest art on plywood that’s covering the windows be taken down.

A coalition of American Legion groups on Thursday said they were “outraged and saddened by the defacement” of the museum’s entrance. It happened last month by those protesting against racism and police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis police custody.

Shortly thereafter, plywood was put up covering the glass windows of the museum.

The state leases space in the building, which is privately owned, and the museum is run by the Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation Board.

