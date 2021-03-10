Veterans of all ages using VA care now eligible to be vaccinated at VA Hospital

Gabriella Bachara by Gabriella Bachara

MADISON, Wis.– More veterans are now eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination, but there’s one requirement.

The William S. Middleton Memorial VA Hospital is inviting veterans of all ages using VA care to sign up for a COVID-19 vaccine appointment.

More than 20,000 COVID-19 vaccines went to Madison’s VA Hospital. They’ve administered 96 percent of them, according to Chief of Staff Alan Bridges.

“This helps not only our veterans be protected from COVID, but also puts the general public in a more safe environment,” Bridges said.

Veterans will go to the temporary vaccine clinic in the cancer treatment center at the hospital. They’ll be given the shot in a private room.

The VA Hospital in Madison and its community outreach clinics are opening up #COVID19 vaccination opportunities to all veterans under VA care. The Chief of Staff says this will help protect those veterans and the community. #News3Now pic.twitter.com/MGtxiNlQYT — Gabriella Bachara (@GabbyBachara) March 10, 2021



“We’ve had phone calls going out to veterans. We’ve had texts going out to veterans. We’ve had emails going out to veterans,” Bridges said.

Veterans should receive a link in those messages that allow them to make an appointment online.

Bridges said the next step would be for the government to all his hospital to vaccinate others not on VA care.

“We can help the public sector in allowing them to use vaccine for others,” Bridges said.

