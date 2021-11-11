Veterans Day ceremonies across Wisconsin honor current, former military members

MADISON, Wis. — Groups across the Badger State spent Thursday honoring those who have served and those who are currently serving in the U.S. military.

At the Capitol, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs joined forces with the Madison Veterans Council to host a ceremony.

A moment of silence was held prior to a rifle salute and taps. The ceremony closed after the colors were retired.

Gov. Tony Evers took part in the event, along with Secretary of Veterans Affairs Mary Kolar and other dignitaries from the Madison Veterans Council. Also joining them were members of the Sons of the American Revolution and the band from VFW Post 1318.

At the University of Wisconsin-Madison, students, staff members and alumni gathered at Memorial Union for an event to honor vets. Held by the Wisconsin Union team and University Veteran Services, the event featured a variety of speakers and included remarks from UW student and Marine Corps veteran Lorence Ayag, who is among more than 700 military-affiliated students.

“I believe there is something special about the veteran community and the way we care about each other on and off the battlefield,” Ayag said. “As we grow in numbers, I encourage each and every single one of you to engage with (the) SVA chapter and see how you can get involved.”

After speeches from other campus leaders, a flag dedication was held on Bascom Hill where visitors could place flags in honor of veterans in their lives.

Portage High School honored veterans at its 17th annual Veterans Day ceremony.

During the event, four World War II vets were recognized for their service.

Right now, there are fewer than 300,000 World War II veterans alive today.

“My parents were World War II veterans and I never did get to hear their story,” Greg Eirich, the department commander of the Wisconsin American Legion, said, “so if you have a veteran out there, listen to their story.”

A special presentation was held for one of the veterans. Russ Wyman never completed his high school education after serving. After all these years, he finally received his diploma on Thursday.

As per tradition, Hy-Vee served up a hot free breakfast Thursday morning as its way of saying thank you. The breakfast included bacon, eggs, hashbrown casserole, sausage links and coffee.

Veterans could either walk in or pick up their breakfast curbside. Store director Ryan Evers was glad to help out.

“They’ve given us so much, it’s really kind of a small thing on our part but we’re so happy we can do this for them on Veterans Day,” Evers said.

Hy-Vee expected to serve more than 75,000 meals Thursday at its more than 250 U.S. stores.

