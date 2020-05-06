Veterans can get benefits information by calling 1-800-WIS-VETS

MADISON, Wis. — Veterans with questions about Wisconsin’s veterans programs, benefits and services amid the coronavirus pandemic have a phone number they can contact for information.

According to a press release, the Wisconsin Department of Veterans Affairs Veterans Benefits Resource Center has set up 1-800-WIS-VETS (947-8387) for veteran and survivor benefits, programs and services.

The release said veterans can also get in contact with the center by emailing WisVets@dva.wisconsin.gov or using the LiveChat on the lower right-hand corner of www.WisVets.com.

Officials said all contact methods are monitored Monday through Friday from 7:45 a.m. to 4:15 p.m.

Face-to-face and walk-in activities at VBRC are suspended amid the pandemic, but the release said the department continues to monitor the situation.

