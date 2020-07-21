Veterans ask for support repairing Wisconsin Veterans Museum

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — A group of veterans called Wisconsin Veterans for a Clean Museum is asking for the community’s help removing graffiti from the walls of the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and preventing further vandalism.

According to a release, the Wisconsin Veterans Museum had covered all exterior windows and display cases with plywood to prevent interior damage, but the museum has continually been spray painted on the exposed sandstone portions of the exterior walls since May 31.

The damage is extensive and the repairs are expected to be expensive.

“As veterans, we fought for and deeply respect the rights of citizens to peacefully protest. We ask for the community’s support in repairing the recent damage to the Wisconsin Veterans Museum and for its help in preserving this building, which serves to honor all of our state’s veterans who fought and sacrificed bravely to protect those rights,” said BJ Ganem, member of Wisconsin Veterans for a Clean Museum and former Marine infantryman and Purple Heart recipient.

As the Wisconsin Department of Veteran Affairs rents the museum, the group send a letter to WDVA Secretary Mary Kolar with an offer to help repair the damage.

A proposed part of the project to restore the building is to display images selected by a veteran focus group to show “the contributions of African American service members before and after military unit segregation, as well as the cohesive nature of modern-day multiracial, multigender military units,” the release said.

The veteran group raised more than $20,000 in funding commitments, but the building owner recently withdrew his support for the project. The board of Wisconsin Veterans Museum Foundation voted 6-3 against accepting the funds on July 7. Wisconsin Veterans for a Clean Museum contacted Kolar about the vote and to ask if she supported repairing the museum, but has not responded.

The group is asking members of the community and veterans to express support for the project and repairing the museum by contacting Kolar’s office.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments