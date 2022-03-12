Veronica Seton Koss

by Obituaries

In loving memory of our mother Veronica “Ronnye” Seton Smith Koss who was born on March 5, 1934 and passed away on her 88th birthday March 5, 2022. She was born to Veronica Bernadette (McVeigh) Smith and Phillips Waller Smith Senior in Fort Sill, Oklahoma.

She was raised throughout the country as her father served in the Military. She then settled in Madison, Wisconsin with her grandparents Marie Cholvin Smith and Albert Smith.

She graduated from Madison West H.S., University of Wisconsin Madison B.S. in Applied Art, 1957 and M.F.A in 1987.

She raised, loved, mentored, and was an inspiration to her three children Tara Ann, Holly, and Phil Koss. Ronnye loved her little schnauzer dog companions. Ronnye was very creative and used her art throughout her life in her careers and private life. She was truly a lifelong learner in many areas of interest to her: different art mediums, antiques, history, travel, birds, rock hounding, and the computer, taking many different classes throughout her life, even learning about Drones. She loved to travel and visited many places with her children and friends.

She loved teaching Photography and Art at Columbus College, GA and Western Kentucky University, where the students admired her for her advice and encouragement.

Ronnye participated in numerous shows to showcase her photographic work. She also photographed the glass of Jean Claude Novaro for the book King of Glass.

She retired to Surprise, Arizona, to enjoy the art of photography, to continue learning, traveling, and spending time with her children, grandchildren, and friends. At that time she also worked at American Fine Art, Inc. Scottsdale, Arizona as a design consultant and one of the print and multiples directors.

She is survived by her three children and their spouses Tara Ann (Danny) Tippy, Katherine Holly (Gary) Halberslaben, Phillips Andrew (Courtney) Koss. Her nine grandchildren: Patrick (Amanda Brown) Tippy, Elizabeth (David) Escobar, Andrew, Stephen and Jennifer Halberslaben, Phillips, Gabrielle, Kirk and Grace Koss. Great grandchildren Emilia Escobar and Oscar Tippy. Her loving sisters, Anastatia Hartmann and Sandra Smith. Many supportive cousins, nieces, nephews, and great friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents General Phillips Waller Smith Senior and Veronica (McVeigh) Smith, brother Phillips Smith Jr.

Her achievements were never-ending: The art shows she won and participated in to name a few.

Alive and Well: Art in the KAA, Brescia College. 1992

Trans Artra Gallery, Soho, New York. Photography Exhibition 1992 Marcelle Fine Art Gallery, New York 1992

Art Exhibition, Central Iowa Women’s Caucus for the Arts. 1992

ARC Gallery, Chicago, Illinois. Miniature photo book:

This is the House that Ronnie Built.

“Expose Yourself”. WKU Gallery 1992

10th annual juried art exhibition, Capital Arts Center, Bowling Green, Kentucky. 1990 “Flash Art” Capital Arts Center – Best in Show “Cooling Off – Lifeline” 1990 “New Works” WKU Art exhibition, WKU art gallery

Henderson Art Show, Henderson Arts Council, Henderson, Kentucky 1990. “The Nude” 89 Loudon House, Lexington Art, Lexington Kentucky. 1989 Exhibition of the Works of the Souther Kentucky Photographic Society, Bowling Green Kentucky. 1991

6th Annual Henderson Arts Council Exhibition Henderson, Kentucky 1991 “Cooling Off”

Photography Exhibition, Evansville Museum of arts and Science, Evansville, Indiana. 1991

10th Annual Art Exhibition, Capital Arts Center, Bowling Green, Kentucky. 1990 “Afterglow”

Kentucky Graphics 88 – Headily-Whitney Museum, Lexington Kentucky. 1988 LaGrange National XIII Lamar Dodd Art Center. LaGrange, Georgia. 1988 One woman photography exhibit Edgewood College, Madison Wisconsin Invitational 1987

M.F.A Exhibition University of Wisconsin. 1987

“Graphics Exhibitions” Southern Illinois University Carbondale Illinois 1987 “Relationships”, University of Wisconsin – Juried 1987

“Response” University of Wisconsin 1985

“Camera Concepts 1985” University of Wisconsin

Portfolio “Frozen Shutter”, Collaborative work of 8 Photographers exhibited and purchased by the University of Wisconsin. 1985

“Photospiva 84” Spiva Art Center, Joplin, Missouri 1984

“Magic Silver Show” Murray State University, Murray Kentucky1984 “And Let There Be Color” University of Wisconsin. 1983

“10th Print Color USA” Texas Tech University, Lubbock, TX 1983

“Camera Concepts” University of Wisconsin Madison 1982

“1980 Olympic” Ad for United Bank – Histories Peoria Illinois

Society of Photographic Educators

Southern Kentucky Photographic Society

In lieu of flowers to honor Ronnye Koss you may donate to the International Crane Foundation, a Humane Society in your area, or to a cause of your choice.

Funeral will be held on March 17th Visitation at 4 PM Service at 5PM at Ryan Funeral Home 5701 Odana Road in Madison WI, 53719

She will be laid to rest at Forest Hill Cemetery on March 18th.

Arrangements made by Ryan Funeral Home

To send flowers to Veronica’s family, please visit our floral store.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.