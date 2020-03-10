Verona substitute teacher accused of touching student faces second tentative charge

Logan Rude

Schallert

VERONA, Wis. — The substitute teacher who allegedly inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl in class on Friday is now facing another tentative charge of second-degree sexual assault.

According to Dane County Jail records, 30-year-old Dustin Schallert is facing two tentative charges of second-degree sexual assault.

Police arrested Schallert on Saturday after receiving a report from a concerned parent. Law enforcement officials said several students also reported that Schallert braided the hair of some female students even after they told him to stop.

Schallert was originally arrested on suspicion of a single count of second-degree sexual assault. Law enforcement officials added a second tentative charge to his arrest information Tuesday morning.

In a statement released by the Verona Area School District, officials said Schallert was removed from school grounds as soon as administrators were made aware of the allegations.

An initial court date for Schallert has not been announced yet.

