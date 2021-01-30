Verona seniors gifted ‘balloon buddies’ to brighten their days

Shelby Evans by Shelby Evans

staff and residents pose with 35 balloon buddies delivered to brighten the residents day. photo provided by Tami Schroeder

VERONA, Wis. — Seniors at a Verona assisted living center received balloon buddies from a local business on Friday as part of a national #AdoptAGrandparent movement.

Local artist Tami Schroeder is the owner of Funny Faces Family Entertainment and Balloon Boutique. She delivered the 35 balloon buddies to the residents at Four Winds Manor, in Verona.

“Now more than ever, our senior citizens need extra love and attention,” Schroeder said.

The residents who have not been able to see their friends and family for months because of COVID-19 now have balloon buddies to accompany them.

“Everyone is giddy! seriously, giddy with joy and excitement!” Amber Hayes, the activity assistant at Four Winds Manor, said.

The #AdoptAGrandparent movement was organized nationally by other balloon artists. Schroeder said Funny Faces Family Entertainment and Balloon Boutique will continue to focus on senior living facilities in the Madison area.

