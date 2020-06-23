Verona school officials fire substitute support staff member over racially insensitive comments

VERONA, Wis. — Verona Area School District officials say they have “terminated any further relationship” with a substitute in a support staff role who made racially insensitive comments.

The staff member commented on a Channel 3000 Facebook article about a man accused of sexually assaulting a UW Health nurse.

In a joint statement, District Superintendent Dean Gorrell and School Board President Noah Roberts said “views expressed by the individual are completely incompatible with our district mission and the pillars of our strategic plan, particularly our pillar of creating safe, inclusive learning environments for all of our students.”

