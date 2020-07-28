Verona School District plans virtual start to school year

Melissa Parish by Melissa Parish

VERONA, Wis. — The Verona School District plans to start the school year virtually.

The School Board voted 4-2 in favor of the decision Monday night. The decision includes some exceptions, as K-2 students will have half days in-person for four consecutive days.

All students will return to in-person classes later in the year as public health metrics allow.

The board also unanimously voted to push back the start date to Sept. 8.

Several other districts have already decided to start the school year virtually, including Madison Metropolitan School District, Middleton-Cross Plains School District, Sun Prairie Schools and others.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Comments

comments