Verona Road Project finished after seven years

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

MADISON, Wis. — After seven years, the Verona Road Project (US 18/151) in Madison and in Fitchburg is complete.

The $264.9 million project was completed under budget and two weeks within the expected completion date, a release said.

There will be some restoration and landscaping work in 2021, but no traffic impacts are expected, the release said.

The project started in 2013 at the Seminole Highway Bridge over the Madison Beltline, then continued to Verona Road and the Beltline from 2014 to 2016. In fall 2016, Wisconsin Department of Transportation worked to expand Verona Road and built interchanges at Williamsburg Way and County PD/McKee Road.

In fall 2019, three lanes opened each way under the Williamsburg Way bridge and over County PD.

This year, the release said County PD was reconstructed and expanded between Fitchrona Road and Commerce Park Drive.

“On behalf of WisDOT and the construction crews, we would like to thank the local residents, businesses and the public for their dedication and perseverance during this major reconstruction project,” said David Vieth, WisDOT Southwest Region Director. “We greatly appreciate their help and involvement. We hope the community takes great pride in this project and enjoys the infrastructure improvements for decades to come.”

