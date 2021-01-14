Verona Quartet to perform for Wisconsin Union Theater guests

MADISON, Wis. — The Verona Quartet will perform for guests at the Wisconsin Union Theater later this month as part of the theater’s concert series.

The event will start at 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 29, with a Q&A session at 7 p.m.

A news release said the quartet will perform String Quartet in A Minor, Op. 51, No. 2 by Johannes Brahms and String Quartet No. 12 in F Major, Op. 96 “American” by Antonín Dvořák. The group has won top prizes at competitions, including the Chamber Music America’s Cleveland Quartet Award in 2020.

“The Verona Quartet brings fresh approaches to classical music masterpieces,” Wisconsin Union Theater Director Elizabeth Snodgrass said. “The Quartet has risen to become one of the world’s most sought-after string quartets. We are honored to include them in our Concert Series season.”

The performance will include violinists Jonathan Ong, Dorothy Ro, and Abigail Rojansky. The release said member Jonathan Dormand will not be attending due to “challenges related to the pandemic.”

Tickets for the online event will be $10 for University of Wisconsin-Madison students, $17 for Wisconsin Union members and students who do not attend UW-Madison and $20 for everyone else.

