Verona Public Library announces closing of library building amid rising Covid cases

VERONA, Wis. — Verona Public Library announced on Sunday that it will close its library building to the public and instead return to curbside pick-up only.

The change will take effect starting Oct. 26. The decision came in response to rising Covid-19 cases and hospitalizations in an attempt to limit contact with others as. much as possible.

Library staff say curbside pick-up is the safest, lowest contact option that they have. Pick-up appointments can be scheduled online at the library’s website.

