Verona police, school district identify person responsible for online threat

by Logan Rude

VERONA, Wis. — Verona Area School District officials say they’ve identified the person responsible for posting a threat on social media Wednesday morning.

In a statement shared Wednesday afternoon, VASD Public Information Officer Marcie Pfeifer-Soderbloom said the individual will face disciplinary action from the school, with the potential for legal action down the line.

“The individual who posted the threat will be held accountable through VASD’s disciplinary system and with potential legal action,” Pfeifer-Soderbloom said. “This type of activity and the related disruptions for our students, staff, and families will not be tolerated.”

The district did not say if the person believed to be responsible for the threat is a student or staff member.

Principal Pam Hammen said in a message to families early Wednesday that the school received a report of a message posted to a private Instagram page which reportedly said an anonymous person would “hurt people” during lunch on Wednesday, though no specific time was given.

In response, district officials said they were working with the Verona Police Department to investigate. Verona police had added police presence at the school throughout the day as an added security measure.

Read the district’s full statement below.

The Verona Area School District (VASD) prioritizes student and staff safety. In collaboration with the Verona Police Department (VPD), VASD responded to a social media threat related to Verona Area High School (VAHS) on March 16, 2022. VASD staff and VPD successfully identified the owner of the Instagram account from which the threat was posted. Threats like the one made earlier today are taken seriously. The individual who posted the threat will be held accountable through VASD’s disciplinary system and with potential legal action. This type of activity and the related disruptions for our students, staff, and families will not be tolerated. VASD’s tip reporting system enables quick, easy, and anonymous reporting of concerns to school officials 24/7/365.

