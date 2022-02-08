Verona Police meet fundraising goal for K9 vests within 18 hours

by Kyle Jones

VERONA, Wis. — On Monday, the Verona Police Department set a fundraising goal of $2,600 to buy a new vest for K9 Drea. Within 18 hours, they met that goal.

The department partnered with Keeping K-9’s in Kevlar to help fund the vest, after a similarly successful fundraiser by the Madison Police Department.

MPD reached its goal of funding six new K9 vests within 38 hours.

“We also want to thank the 79 citizens and community members who generously donated to this great cause,” Verona police officials said in a statement Tuesday. “We couldn’t have done it without you!!”

