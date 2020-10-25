Verona Police Department hosts Drug Take Back Day drop-off site

Stephen Cohn by Stephen Cohn

VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Police Department was one of many sites for people to dispose of unwanted and unused medications on Saturday.

It was part of Wisconsin’s Drug Take Back Day.

The department set up bins outside the station, inviting people to dispose of medications.

Verona’s community relations officer said there are more dangers to keeping drugs at home because there’s a possibility of them being abused. Officer Gregory Jentz also said flushing down prescriptions or putting them in a sink could lead to trace amounts of drugs in the water supply.

Wisconsin also hosts a Drug Take Back Day in late April.