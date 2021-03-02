Verona police arrest wrong-way driver on Highway 151

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

VERONA, Wis. — A Mount Horeb man was arrested after allegedly driving in the wrong lanes of Highway 151 on Monday afternoon.

A news release said dispatchers received 10 separate reports of a wrong-way driver along USH 151, with the first report coming in near Verona Road and Williamsburg Way. Officers coordinated a response in an effort to find and stop the vehicle.

A Verona police officer found the car near State Highway 69. Officials said the driver slowed to a stop in the middle of the highway while facing the wrong direction. He also went the wrong way down the onramp to USH 151 from Highway 69, according to police.

No one was injured, and an officer was able to put their squad car behind the vehicle and pull the person over.

Officials said Edward Weinzatl, 32, was arrested for a second-offense OMVWI after being placed through field sobriety tests. The release said a search warrant was obtained, and a sample of Weinzatl’s blood was also taken and sent to the Wisconsin State Laboratory of Hygiene for analysis.

Weinzatl was cited for open intoxicants in a motor vehicle and for driving the wrong way on a divided highway. He has since been booked into the Dane County Jail for recklessly endangering safety.

