Verona police arrest New Glarus man on suspicion of 9th OWI

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

VERONA, Wis. — A New Glarus man was arrested on suspicion of a 9th OWI charge after being pulled over in Verona on Sunday afternoon.

According to a news release from the Verona Police Department, officials received a call reporting an erratic driver at Highway 151 and County Highway M at 3:45 p.m.

An officer later found the vehicle driving south and westbound on Highway 151.

The driver, Todd Olson, 56, of New Glarus, performed field sobriety tests and was arrested on the tentative charge. An additional citation was also issued for allegedly having open intoxicants in his vehicle.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.