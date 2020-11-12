Verona police arrest 19-year-old man wanted for armed robbery

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Damariyah Muhammad

VERONA, Wis. — Police established probable cause to arrest a 19-year-old Verona man for charges related to a traffic stop over the weekend.

A news release from the Verona Police Department said Damariyah Muhammad fled police Saturday. Officers later found Muhammad on Wednesday and attempted to arrest him on the 200 block of S. Shuman Street. The release said he ran away and led police on a chase.

Muhammad took out a 9mm handgun from his hooded sweatshirt and put it underneath a vehicle in a nearby parking lot, according to officials. He was apprehended shortly after.

Muhammad was wanted for armed robbery and had been sought by the U.S. Marshals Office. He was also out on bail for operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent as a passenger, resisting/obstructing an officer and bail jumping.

He was booked into the Dane County jail on an outstanding warrant and other charges, which include fleeing/eluding, operating a motor vehicle without owner’s consent, carrying a concealed weapon and resisting arrest.

