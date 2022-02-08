Verona PD raising money for bulletproof vest for K9 officer

by Logan Reigstad

Courtesy: Madison Police Department.

VERONA, Wis. — After seeing the success of a recent fundraiser to buy new bulletproof vests for the Madison Police Department’s K9 officers, the Verona Police Department has launched an effort to raise money for a vest for its four-legged officer.

In a news release, Verona police officials said K9 Drea currently has a Kevlar vest that is nearing the end of its life.

“Seeing the great success the City of Madison had working with the Keeping K9’s in Kevlar organization, our agency has decided to partner with them as well to start fundraising for Drea’s replacement vest!” the release said.

It took less than two days for donors to come up with more than $15,000 for all six of Madison’s K9 officers to get outfitted with vests.

In a Facebook post Monday night, Keeping K-9s in Kevlar said it has raised nearly $1,300 for Drea’s vest, just under half of the $2,600 goal.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

To donate, click here.

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.