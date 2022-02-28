Verona man sentenced to 12 years in federal prison for child porn possession

by Jaymes Langrehr

WISC-TV/Channel3000

MADISON, Wis. — A Verona man will spend a dozen years in federal prison after being convicted of possessing more than a thousand videos of children engaged in sexual acts.

U.S. District Judge William M. Conley sentenced 35-year-old William Heitman to 12 years in prison and 15 years of supervised release Monday. Heitman was also ordered to pay $9,000 in restitution to three of the victims pictured in the items he had in his possession.

Heitman was found sleeping in his car in a Verona park in June 2020, and told officers he was recently released from state prison after serving a sentence for child pornography and was still on probation for that offense. During a search of Heitman’s car, police said they found two SD cards that contained 1,000+ videos of child pornography.

Police said Heitman admitted to downloading them and also admitted to being an administrator for two groups that were involved in the trading of child pornography. As part of that role, Heitman solicited images of child porn from those who wanted to join the groups.

Heitman’s federal sentence will run concurrently with his four-year state sentence, since his state extended supervision was revoked in July 2020 as part of the case. Heitman was indicted on federal charges in April 2021 after an investigation by the Verona Police Department and the FBI.

