Verona kids brightening the day of nursing home residents

VERONA, Wis. — After learning that nursing home residents at Four Winds Manor weren’t allowed visitors due to the coronavirus a group of Verona families decided to brighten the residents’ day by placing decorated yard signs right outside their windows.

“I thought it would be a great project while she was home–give her something to do. So we got out our markers and our hot glue guns and had some fun,” said Verona mom Tami Schiltz.

The group brought their colorful signs to the nursing home Sunday afternoon and waved hello to the home’s occupants through their windows.

Nurse Practitioner Mckenzie Clark-Seltzner came up with the idea to make the signs as a way to lift the spirits of those residents.

She said when she reached out to her network of moms they enthusiastically responded within minutes.

“Shows how great of a community that we have here in Verona and how everyone is willing and ready to jump in and help out in every way possible,” Clark-Seltzner added.

Parents said they hope that the day’s excitement will prove to be a good lesson on the value of connection with people.

