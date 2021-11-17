Verona high school student in custody after bringing concealed, loaded gun to school

VERONA, Wis. — A Verona Area High School student is in police custody after bringing a concealed loaded gun to school on Wednesday.

According to Sgt. Jesse Christensen with the Verona Police Department, the student was taken into custody and was being transported to the Dane County Jail.

Verona police say school staff called at about 12:37 p.m. to report they had recovered the handgun from the student.

Officers were told school security staff confronted the student in school after learning he may have had the gun. The student was escorted from the building and arrested in an outside parking lot when the gun dropped from his waistband.

Verona High School security staff turned over the loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun to the officers who had responded.

The student was booked into the Dane County Jail on tentative charges of felony possession of a firearm on school property, felony bail jumping for an unrelated case, and a misdemeanor charge of carrying a concealed weapon.

News 3 Now is deciding not to publish the name of the student until he is formally charged.

District superintendent Dr. Tremayne Clardy said in an email to families that the situation was “quickly and safely resolved” with help from the school’s security team. Dr. Vardy added that district administrators and security staff are working with police to make sure the school has a safety plan in place for the rest of the week.

News 3 Now has reached out to the Verona Area School District for further comment.

Read Clardy’s full message below:

“Dear VAHS Students and Families,

We are writing today to make you aware of an incident at the Verona Area High School in which a concealed loaded firearm was taken from a student. There is no current threat to the school, nor was a threat made toward any persons in the school.

The situation was quickly and safely resolved thanks to the security team, their relationships with students, and their execution of safety protocols.

We are committed to providing a safe environment for students and are taking this matter very seriously. We are working with the Verona Police Department to ensure that appropriate actions are taken. In all cases like this, we apply the Student Code of Conduct which can result in disciplinary action up to and including expulsion. We also comply with Federal law, which requires a mandatory recommendation for expulsion for firearms offenses.

We continue to urge students, families, and staff to help us maintain a safe learning environment by reporting incidents as soon as possible using any of the following reporting mechanisms:

Our tip reporting system enables quick, easy, and anonymous reporting of concerns to school officials 24/7/365.

Contact a member of our safety and security team by calling (608) 653-1004.

Tell a trusted adult staff member working in any of the schools.

We are working with the VASD administrative team and security staff in addition to the Verona Police Department to ensure we have a safe plan for school tomorrow and the remainder of the week. Additionally, VAHS Student Services staff will be available if students need to process this incident or require support.

In Service,

Dr. Tremayne Clardy

Superintendent, Verona Area School District”

