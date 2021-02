Verona falls in the Division 1 State Semifinals

Zach Hanley by Zach Hanley

OSHKOSH, Wis. – The Wildcats’ first trip to state since 2016 did not get off to a fast start.

Germantown scored the games first 20 points and it was a hole Verona couldn’t dig themselves out of.

Taylor Stremlow lead the way for the Wildcats with 18 points, but it wasn’t enough. Verona falls in the state semifinals 76-57.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.