Verona Area School District to lift K-12 mask requirement March 1

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

VERONA, Wis. — Masks will not be required for Verona Area K-12 students beginning March 1.

School district officials announced Monday that face coverings would still be highly encouraged and recommended, and would still be required on school buses.

The move comes after Dane County announced it would allow a county-wide mask mandate to expire.

Officials said details for Pre-K students would be announced at a later date, due to there being different guidelines and vaccine eligibility for that age group.

VASD is one of a few districts that will lift mask requirements on March 1.

MMSD officials said they would announce a decision on masking by Tuesday afternoon at the earliest.

