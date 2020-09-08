Verona Area School District sees internet access disruption on district-issued iPads

Stephanie Fryer by Stephanie Fryer

VERONA, Wis. — The Verona Area School District is experiencing issues with its web filter on district-issued iPads, according to a note sent to families.

The software helps students access the internet on their iPads. Some students may not be able to go online at this time, the note said.

The software company is working to resolve the issue. The issue expands beyond VASD and impacts students throughout several states.

We are currently experiencing issues with our iPad web filter, Securly. It is preventing many school iPads from reaching the internet. The company is working on it. Thank you for your patience. — VeronaAreaHighSchool (@VAHSwildcats) September 8, 2020

Verona is one of the state’s 30-largest public districts. More than 5,700 students were enrolled in the district last year.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY CHANNEL 3000. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.