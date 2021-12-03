Verona Area High School officials, police investigating after anonymous tip asked about shooting threat

by Jaymes Langrehr

Courtesy: Verona Area High School

VERONA, Wis. — Verona school officials say they are investigating after receiving an anonymous question about a possible shooting threat at Verona Area High School early Friday morning.

In an email to parents Friday, high school principal Pam Hammen said they received a “non-descript message” on the school’s tipline asking about the potential act of violence.

“‘Is someone shooting up the school tomorrow? Some one posted on there (sic) main [account]’ this was a concern posted to a community account,” a screenshot of the tip message shared by the school said. “There are apparently rumors of something like this happening at the high school. Obviously not solid evidence but many students are very anxious about this.”

The tip was sent in anonymously through the school’s tip website at about 1:16 a.m. Friday.

“We have no reason to believe there is any safety or security threat to our school at this time. If that were to change, we would notify this community immediately,” Hammen said in the email to parents.

Hammen says the high school is working with both the Central Office Staff and the Verona Police Department to further investigate the possible tip. The Verona Police Department confirmed to News 3 Now that officers were at the high school Friday morning.

Anyone with information should send it through the school’s tip reporting system or call a member of the high school’s safety and security team at (608) 653-1004.

The anonymous tip comes after a note referencing the recent school shooting in Oxford, Michigan was found at Memorial High School in Madison on Thursday. Madison Metropolitan School District officials said there was “no reason to believe there is any security or safety risk.”

