Verona Area High School investigating social media threat

by Kyle Jones

WISC-TV/Channel3000

VERONA, Wis. — Verona Area High School officials are investigating a threat made towards the school on social media early Wednesday morning.

In a message, Principal Pam Hammen said the school received a report of a message posted to a private Instagram page. The message reportedly states that an anonymous person will “hurt people” during lunch Wednesday, though no specific time was given.

“We continue to urge students, families, and staff to help us maintain a safe learning environment by reporting incidents as soon as possible,” Hammen said. “Our tip reporting system enables quick, easy, and anonymous reporting of concerns to school officials 24/7/365.”

Hammen said the school is working with district staff and the Verona Police Department to investigate the threat. There will also be added police presence at VAHS throughout the day. Hammen said the school will have added security and adult presence throughout the building as well.

