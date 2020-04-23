Vernon County confirms its first positive case of COVID-19

VIROQUA, Wis. (WKBT) – The Vernon County Health Department reported its first positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

The individual is a man in his 70s, who has no known exposure via travel or contact with a confirmed case. The man is isolating at home and will continue to follow the Wisconsin Department of Health Services guidelines.

“We will remain in frequent contact with the individual to monitor their health care needs and to ensure that they are able to remain isolated at home while they are ill,” said Beth Johnson, Director/Health Officer for Vernon County Health Department.

The Vernon County Health Department and the state DHS responsibilities include:

Identifying and contacting anyone who has been in close contact with a person who has COVID-19. These people are asked to quarantine themselves for 14 days from their exposure and will be monitored for fever and respiratory symptoms.

Determining when a person can be released from isolation or quarantine.

Providing guidance to clinicians regarding testing.

Preparing our communities to control the spread of COVID-19.

The Vernon County Health Department said it has staff working seven days a week to respond to the outbreak. They are working with local, state, and federal partners to identify and provide guidance to people who have symptoms of the virus or to individuals who have been around people that have been infected with COVID-19.

