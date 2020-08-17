Vernon A. Brink

Site staff by Site staff

Vernon A. Brink, 80, of Leadmine, WI passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, August 16, 2020.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, August 21st at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI with Fr. David Flanagan officiating. Burial will be in the St. Patrick’s Church Cemetery in Benton, WI. Family and friends may call from 4:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. on Thursday, August 20th at the Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI and on Friday, August 21st from 9:30 a.m. until the time of service at the church. The Haudenshield Funeral Home & Cremation Services in Cuba City, WI is serving the family. Due to COVID-19, all attendees are requested to wear a face mask and social distancing rules are to be followed.

Vernon was born on May 25, 1940 to Willard & Leila (Rupp) Brink in Cuba City, WI. He married Helen M. Weber on June 17, 1961. He worked beside his dad when they hauled milk by the can and worked in the local mines. Vernon was very proud of his 38.5 year relationship employed at Truck Country in Shullsburg, WI & Dubuque, IA and all the customers and friends he served. He was a member of the St. Patrick’s Catholic Church, Benton Saddle Club and Lafayette County Mounted Patrol. Vernon enjoyed dancing, an avid Wisconsin Badgers & Green Bay Packers fan, great sense of humor (he was a jokester) and after riding horses for many years, he switched to riding around in his Ranger. But most of all, he enjoyed time spent with his family and friends; especially with his grandkids and great grandkids that he adored. He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.

Vernon is survived by his 2 children: Carla Brink and Dale (Lorelei Ganshert) Brink of both of Leadmine, WI; special friend, Carol Bennett of Shullsburg, WI; 7 grandchildren: Steve Brink, Stephanie (Ryan) Kern, Shelby (Nick) Doyle, Shane, Sarah (Jeremy), Scott & Spencer Fink; 4 great grandchildren: Connor & Krew Doyle, Barrett Kern & Leila Richardson; 2 sisters: Marie (Ron) Wonders of Belleville, WI and Phyllis (Charles) Berning of Menominee, IL; a brother, Kenneth (Danette) Brink of Benton, WI; along with many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, a son, David (May 12, 1970) and a daughter, Ronda (December 14, 1979), Helen Brink (August 14, 2008) and his beloved horse, Bandit (Spring 2020).

In lieu of plants & flowers a Vernon A. Brink Memorial Fund has been established. Memorials may be mailed to Haudenshield Funeral Home, c/o Vernon Brink Family, BOX 825, Cuba City, WI 53807.