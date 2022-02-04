Verne W. Kindschi

by Obituaries

Verne W. Kindschi of Prairie du Sac passed away February 1, 2022 following a brief illness.

Verne was born to Arlene and Harry Kindschi on July 1, 1932. He grew up on the family farm and graduated from Prairie du Sac High School in 1950. After graduating from the Agricultural Short Course Program at UW Madison the following year, Verne returned to live and work full time on the farm.

In 1954 Verne was drafted into the Army. He completed training for track repair at Aberdeen Proving Ground and was sent to Frankfurt, Germany to join the 4th infantry Division where he recovered tanks. Verne was discharged in 1956 and returned home to marry LaVerne “Pearlie” Schaefer two months later on September 15, 1956. They adopted two children Brian and Susan and their family was complete.

Verne’s memories of the farm were vast from the use of mules and horses and husking seed corn by hand in the field before WWII to driving a computerized Caterpillar Challenger in the 2000’s. Verne was involved in a number of agriculture organizations including 4-H and S-P FFA Alumni as well as being on the board of directors for Sauk County Farm Bureau and Consumer’s Cooperative.

Verne began to collect and refurbish antique farm engines in the 1950s. He was an early member of the Badger Steam and Gas Engine Club in Baraboo, Wisconsin. Verne was especially fond of Fuller and Johnson engines which were made in Madison, WI. In 1993 Verne wrote and published a book on the history of the Fuller and Johnson Company. That same year Verne and Pearlie planned and hosted a large rally for F&J collectors. Verne was instrumental in creating the Fuller & Johnson Museum at the BS&G show grounds in Baraboo.

During Verne’s retirement he and Pearlie drove their Suburban to all 49 states including 3 trips to Alaska. They also took great joy in spending time with their grandchildren Avery and Abby. Every day with Papa was an adventure whether they were riding with him in the tractor or heading out in the Suburban on a trip. Avery and Abby held a very special place in Verne’s heart. Verne was a man of faith and most recently attended GraceWay Church in Prairie du Sac.

Verne is survived by his daughter Susan (Alan) Williams, grandson Avery Williams, granddaughter Abby Williams, brother Ron (Donna) Kindschi, foster sister Gert Christianson, numerous nieces and nephews, AFS daughter Monica Vukasovic and other relatives and friends. Verne was preceded in death by his wife LaVerne “Pearlie”, his son Brian Kindschi, his parents Harry and Arlene Kindschi and sister Marlene (Theodore) Meyer.

Due to COVID a private service will be held. In lieu of flowers memorials are suggested to Sauk Prairie FFA, The Fuller & Johnson Foundation or the Sauk Prairie Cemetery Association.

Verne’s family is grateful to Pine Glen Apartments staff and residents who gave him joy and companionship this last year. Thank you to Maplewood and Agrace who assisted Verne in his final weeks.

