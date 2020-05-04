Verna Leona Loendorf

Verna Leona Loendorf, age 79 of Mauston, passed away unexpectedly on April 29th, 2020 at her home.

Verna was born in Juneau County on June 21st, 1940 to Thomas and Rose (Leszczyski) Peterson. She was raised on the family farm in rural Necedah with her nine siblings. Verna graduated from Necedah high school in 1958. Shortly after graduating she married Edward Haschke and moved to the Janesville, WI area where they would start to raise a family of their own. They were blessed with three children; Ron, Kara, and Dwayne. In 1971 they moved to the New Lisbon area where she worked as hard as anyone could on their small dairy farm.

Verna and Edward later divorced. Verna remarried to Robert Loendorf in 1991. Verna had a number of different jobs over her life. Nearly twenty years were spent working for the New Lisbon school district as a baker in the kitchen. She spent another sixteen years working for the Juneau County Sheriff’s department as a matron in the kitchen. Verna was an avid crafter and could often be found at all the craft fairs in the area. After retiring she spent most of her time with her grandchildren as well as volunteering for the food pantry, thrift store, and serving on committees at her church, St. Paul Lutheran of Mauston.

Verna is survived by her brothers Palmer (Mary) Peterson of Necedah, Vern (Bonnie) Peterson of Necedah, sisters Virgina (Arnie) Loesher of Mauston, Dorothy Peterson of Camp Douglas, Salma Thomas of Hartford, Miriam (Richard) Struck of West Bend, children Ron Haschke (Jill Goodpasture) of New Lisbon, Kara (Denis) Hadley of New Lisbon, Dwayne (Laurie) Haschke of New Lisbon, grandchildren Nicole (Eric) Christensen, Daniel Haschke, Hillary Hadley (Michael Gallup), Rachel (Michael) Bunker, and great grandson Garrett Christensen.

She is preceded in death by her parents Thomas and Rose Peterson, husband Robert Loendorf, sisters Mary Burns, Eva Bruxs, Betty Moylan, and infant child Mary.

A small graveside ceremony for the family will be held.

Due to COVID-19, a formal funeral ceremony will be scheduled at a later date.