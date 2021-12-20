Verna Helen (Boettcher) Krusiec

by Obituaries

Mineral Point – Verna Helen (Boettcher) Krusiec was born on March 10, 1926 in Belleville, Illinois.

She passed away at the age of 95 on December 15, 2021. She was married to Matthew John Krusiec and resided on Ferndale Road Mineral Point, Wisconsin in the Township of Willow Springs in the County of Lafayette. Verna lived there on their farm for 52 years. She worked for Lafayette County in several positions including a law secretary and ending her working career at Lands’ End as a call taker and educator.

She is predeceased in death by her husband, Matthew Krusiec and brother Arthur Boettcher.

Surviving relatives include her sister Ethel Poll, Children; Norbert Krusiec, Rita Krusiec, Jeannette VanHecke, Christine Scuglik, Loretta Howard and Gregory Krusiec, many grandchildren and great grandchildren. She also leaves dear and loving friends and neighbors.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at 11:00 AM at Ss. Mary & Paul Catholic Church in Mineral Point. Fr Michael Tarigopula will officiate. Burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery. A Visitation will be held on Wednesday from 10:00 until 10:50 AM at the church. The family requests that masks be worn during the visitation and service. A Luncheon will follow at the Walker House in Mineral Point.

