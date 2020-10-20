Verlyn Roger Edseth

MOUNT HOREB – Verlyn R. “Vern” Edseth, age 86, of Mount Horeb, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 14, 2020, at Badger Prairie Health Care Center, Verona.

He was born Jan. 2, 1934, in Mount Horeb, the son of Earl and Olga Edseth. He married June Paulin on June 14, 1958, in Verona.

Vern was a lifelong resident of Mount Horeb and served in the U.S. Army from 1954 to 1956, stationed in Paris, France. He was best known for helping everyone he met through his life and always lending a tool. His love of automobiles provided a lifelong career as a mechanic and autobody repair/painter. One of his happiest accomplishments was restoring his 1937 Ford firetruck that originally belonged to the Mount Horeb Fire Department. After years of work, he offered it back to the fire department and it now resides in the new fire station on display. No matter how old it was, Vern always seemed to have just the right car or lawnmower part that someone needed. He was proud to be a long-time volunteer on the Mount Horeb Fire Department for 24 years. After two plus decades of missed dinners to help his community, he remained on call for urgent repairs on the firetrucks. He will be missed greatly but his collection of parts, antiques and vehicles will live on forever.

Vern was preceded in death by his parents; youngest sister, Rita; and his infant brother.

He is survived by his wife of 62 years, June; and four children, Chris/Cooter (Shelly) Edseth, Terry (Corky) Edseth, Dawnne Edseth and Bernadette (Mike) Edseth; along with several grandchildren.

Funeral services will be at German Valley Cemetery in the early spring.

His family would love if you shared your stories or memories of Vern. You can email them to junenvern@charter.net .

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

