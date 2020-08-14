Verlea Glindinning

Verlea Glindinning, age 84 of Shullsburg, WI passed away peacefully at her daughter’s home in Shullsburg on Wednesday, August 12, 2020.

She was born November 21, 1935 the daughter of Lewis and Iona (Kittoe) Murrary. Verlea grew up in Benton, WI where she graduated from high school. After graduation, Verlea attended school in Platteville and in Madison. While in Madison, Verlea met the love of her life, David Glindinning. On December 26, 1955 she was united in marriage to David Glindinning in a double wedding with her sister Mary Donna in Benton. Following their marriage, they moved to Shullsburg where they raised their family.

Verlea is survived by her children: James (Yvonne Munro) Glindinning of Janesville, WI, and Ann (Jeff) Lutes of Shullsburg; her grandchildren: Dustin Both, David (Emilie) Glindinning, Dylan (Caitlin) Glindinning, Brooks (Olivia) Lutes, and Blaire Lutes; two great-grandchildren: Lela Glindinning and JD Glindinning.

Verlea was preceded in death by her husband, Dave Glindinning, parents; and two sisters: Patricia (Bud) Ganser and Mary Donna (Jerome) Lacke.

Verlea was a dedicated member of St. Matthew’s Catholic Church and its Council of Catholic Women. She was a member of the Benton Alumni. She enjoyed golfing, and was a member of the Darlington Country Club, where she was Club Champion many times. She loved watching all sports, especially high school sports, and always showed up on game day to support the Miners in her trademark red sweater. Verlea was a social butterfly who loved to visit with her family and friends. You could find her twice a day at Miner Alley in Shullsburg dining with her friends, or you could find her at Miner Town Mart and Subway helping open up shop at 5am every morning. She was truly a unique soul, whose honesty and generosity were unmatched. Verlea will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her family and friends.

Verlea’s family would like to thank Kristie Willis and her staff at Medical Associates for their care over the years. Also a special thank you to the nurses and staff at Hospice of Dubuque, especially her nurse Kristen, as well as Julie, Stephanie and Shirley for all their kind and loving support.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 at 3:30 P.M. at St. Matthew’s Catholic Church (344 N. Judgement St., Shullsburg) with Rev. Sudhakar Devarapu, Rev Joji Reddy of Holy Rosary Catholic Church in Darlington, and Rev. David Flanagan of St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Benton, WI con-celebrating. Burial will be in St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Benton.

A visitation will be held Tuesday, August 18, 2020 from 2:00 P.M. until 3:15: P.M. at the church.

The Erickson Funeral Home in Shullsburg is serving the family.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.

For those who prefer, a memorial fund has been established in Verlea’s name.

Due to Wisconsin’s public health mandate, masks are to be worn during the duration of your visit inside of the church and that you practice proper social distancing guidelines.