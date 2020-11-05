Verdeen Marie Rock

MONONA – Verdeen Marie Rock, 88, of Monona, Wis., passed away on Nov. 3, 2020, after a brave 2 ½-year battle with lung cancer.

Verdeen was born on Aug. 17,1932, to Erwin and Elsie (Westendorf) Nolte in Sumner, Iowa. After graduating from Sumner High School in 1949, she went on to study correspondence at Gates Business College in Waterloo, Iowa.

After graduation, Verdeen landed her first job as a secretary for Rath Packing Company. She touched so many lives throughout her career. She was also a secretary at Boscobel High School, where many students will never forget her beautiful smile and forgiving nature especially when they were late for school and needed that free pass to get into class. Verdeen ended her career after 20 years with the Dane County Soil Conservation District. The “guys” she worked with became her second family. Having grown up on a farm where she learned to love the land and to work hard each day, she truly loved her job and all those she worked with.

In 1950, she met Richard Duffy. They wed in 1952, and through their union were blessed to have six children, David (Gale) Duffy of Middleton, Wis., Gerald (Kathy) Duffy of Waverly, Iowa, Mark Duffy of Monona, Wis., Patricia (John) Sternad of Cottage Grove, Wis., Daniel (Kristin) Duffy of Benbrook, Texas and Jacqueline (Kevin) Bacon of Monona, Wis. In 1987, she married JW “Bill” Rock and was blessed with five additional stepchildren, Tim Rock of West Allis, Wis., Tom (Tammy) Rock of Appleton, Wis., Kevin Rock (deceased), Kelly (Bruce) Atwell of Oshkosh, Wis., and Katie (Blaine) Schultz of Milwaukee, Wis.

When Verdeen started her family, she decided to dedicate her life to being a fantastic and wonderful mother. She excelled at providing guidance and love to her children throughout their lives. Verdeen was always there for her children during the difficult times and the celebrations in their lives.

Verdeen loved spending time with friends in her many bowling leagues and Euchre/500 card clubs. After retiring in 1998, she spent the next 10 years volunteering at St. Stephens Food Pantry, Olbrich Botanical Gardens, Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church and Meals on Wheels. She and Bill loved to travel, bike, and boat. They enjoyed visiting friends in Canada and took many road trips throughout the United States. In her last years, she could be found in her garden tending her beautiful flowers, playing cards with family, enjoying meals at Perkins and rides in the country with her devoted husband, Bill. Verdeen loved, and was loved by so many…and the world will never be the same without her.

Verdeen was preceded in death by her parents, Erwin and Elsie Nolte; brother, Victor Nolte; and step-son, Kevin Rock.

She is survived by her husband, JW “Bill” Rock; sister, Mary Stoneking of Owatonna, Minn., her six children; 10 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.

Friends and family who wish to view Verdeen’s Mass of Christian Burial, via LIVE STREAM may visit Verdeen’s obituary page at www.gundersonfh.com and click on the Live Webcast link at 1 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020.

Those wishing to send flowers may have them delivered to Gunderson East Funeral and Cremation Care, 5203 Monona Drive, Madison by 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 6, 2020.

Memorials may be gifted in Verdeen’s name to UW Carbone Cancer Center or Agrace HospiceCare.

A private burial will be held at Resurrection Cemetery.

Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

