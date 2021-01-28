Velma M. Lang

Verona- Velma M. Lang, age 93, found peace on Sunday, January 24, 2021. She was born on July 5, 1927 in Mt. Vernon, WI the daughter of Hulette and Della (Mitchell) Way. She was the beloved wife of the late Charles P. Lang.

Velma was devoted to her family and will be remembered for her love of singing, dancing and yodeling at family gatherings.

She is survived by her children: Alan Lang, Hollie Stroot and Mickey (Kelley) Lang; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; and brother, Keith “Pete” (Delores) Way.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Chuck; her parents; son, Donald Lang; brothers, Donald, Roger, and Lynn “Ole” Way; and sisters, Betty Andrews, Bonnie Spellman, Jill Schiffman and Barbara Northrop.

No service will be held at this time and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.

A special thank you to Hollie Stroot for the extra dedication and love that you provided Mom.

Velma’s family would also like to extend their sincere thanks to the staff at Agrace HospiceCare and Four Winds Manor Assisted Living Facility in Verona for their care and compassion provided to Velma.

