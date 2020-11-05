Velma Lucille Hare

Site staff by Site staff

MADISON-Velma Hare, age 94, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2020, at Oak Park Place, Madison, Wis. Velma was born on Sept. 28, 1926 in Dodgeville, Wis.

She was the daughter of Theodore and Ruth (Heiser) Thompson. On March 8, 1980, she was married to Jim Hare and they were together until his death in 2019.

Velma is survived by her sister, Betty Brereton, Lodi; stepchildren, Jim Hare Jr. (Cindy), Mary Hare, Jane (Joe) Schumacher, Patrick Hare (Joan), Amy (Jim) Walder, and Richard Hare; 13 grandchildren, as well as four great-grandchildren. She is also survived by 10 nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Jim; three brothers, Harland, Lavern and Raymond Thompson; her sister, Arlene Rickli, and one niece and one nephew.

Velma would often speak fondly of her life growing up on the farm in Barneveld, Wis. and had great pride in the successful prized Holstein farm her mother and father had, which remains in the Thompson family today. In her teenage years she enjoyed gathering with girlfriends on Saturday nights to dance to the local bands that traveled to nearby communities. She was introduced by a friend to Jim Hare at his then restaurant, Club Sunset Supper Club in Lodi, Wis., and after dating for five years, they married in 1980. Velma retired from Cuna Mutual Group in 1992 after 47 years of employment. In 1995, Velma and Jim moved down to Bella Vista, Arkansas where they greatly enjoyed 22 years of retirement, and traveled the world on vacations. In 2017, Velma and Jim returned to Madison to be closer to and spend more time with family.

A graveside service will be held at ST. PATRICK’S CATHOLIC CEMETERY, Hwy J, Lodi at 11am on Monday, Nov. 9, 2020. The Pastor Mike Lee of Common Ground Lutheran Church in Lodi will officiate. Due to COVID-19, we ask that attendees wear a mask.

The family would like to thank the staff at Oak Park and Agrace HospiceCare for their care of Velma during her last weeks.

Memorials can be made to, Northwest Arkansas Children’s Shelter, 14100 Vaughn Rd, Bentonville, AR 72712 and/or Northwest Arkansas Women’s Shelter, P.O. Box 1059 Rogers, AR 72757. Online condolences may be made at www.gundersonfh.com.

Gunderson Lodi

Funeral & Cremation Care

157 South Main Street

(608) 592-3201