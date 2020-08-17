Velma J. Ketelboeter

Velma J. Ketelboeter, age 82, passed away in the comfort of her home on August 15, 2020.

She was born on February 28, 1938, the daughter of Harold and Tacy Bell (Johnson) Duhr. She attended Mazomanie schools graduating in 1956. Velma was united in marriage to Bill Ketelboeter on February 2, 1957. He preceded her in death on May 18, 2020. She was employed by the Springs in Middleton for over 29 years, retiring in 2001. Velma enjoyed making cookies for the grandchildren, travels along the Mississippi River, snowmobiling, Bloody Mary’s, and cruising the triangle.

She is survived by her children, Kevin of Cross Plains, Lori (Mark) Witwen of Cleveland, Texas, Karl (Kim Nachtical) Ketelboeter of Dane, and Steve (Sandy) Ketelboeter of Dane; 10 grandchildren, 4 great grandchildren; brothers, Rudy, Earl (Diane) Duhr; stepbrothers, Mike (Michelle) Duhr, Kenny Duhr; stepmother, Judy Duhr.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by sisters, Loraine (Edward) Theis and Shirley (Wayne) Garfoot and a sister in law, Sue Duhr.

Velma’s family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to Agrace Hospice Care.

Private family services will be held and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.

Memorials may be given to Agrace Hospice Care.