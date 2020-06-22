Vehicle struck two parked vehicles, power pole, driver arrested for 7th offense OWI

Maija Inveiss by Maija Inveiss

JANESVILLE, Wis. — Janesville police officers found a vehicle that was north on North Washington Street hit two parked vehicles and an Alliant Energy power pole at 4:11 a.m. Sunday.

According to a release, the officers responded to the intersection of North Washington Street and Mole Avenue. The driver, identified as David Green, 50, failed field sobriety testing, police said.

Green was arrested on suspicion of seventh offense operating while intoxicated, resisting an officer and a probation violation.



