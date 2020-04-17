Vehicle struck power pole, overturned, driver sustained injury

ALBANY, Wis. — Green County deputies, Albany EMS and the Albany Fire Department responded to a single vehicle rollover crash Thursday at 5:27 p.m. in the town of Albany.

According to a release, William C. Kernen, 62, of Belleville, was traveling southbound on Tin Can Road when he lost control of the vehicle. It crossed the centerline and entered the east ditch where it struck a power pole and overturned.

Kernen was wearing his seatbelt and sustained a non-life threatening injury. He was taken to the Monroe Clinic Emergency Room by EMS.

The release said the vehicle was towed from the scene after sustaining damage and the airbags deploying.

Kernen will be cited for failure to keep vehicle under control.

Alliant Energy replaced the power pole at the scene.

