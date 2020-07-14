Vehicle severely damaged by oncoming train, driver uninjured

JAMESTOWN TOWNSHIP, Wis. — A vehicle sustained serious damage when it was hit by an oncoming train Friday evening.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office responded to the collision on the dead end part of Bluff Road shortly after 5 p.m.

Officials said the driver was traveling north on Bluff Road when she tried crossing the railroad tracks in her 1999 Jeep. According to a news release, the driver veered from the crossing and got stuck in the gravel just off of the track crossing.

The driver was unable to move her vehicle before an eastbound train arrived, which hit the rear of her vehicle. The driver refused medical transport and said she was uninjured.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office received help from Jamestown first responders and Dickeyville rescue.

Law enforcement officials said the crash is still under investigation.

