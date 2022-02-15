Vehicle, home hit by gunfire Monday night, Beloit police say

by Logan Reigstad

BELOIT, Wis. — A vehicle and a home were hit by gunfire in Beloit Monday night, the city’s police department said.

The incident happened near the intersection of Summit and Royce avenues; as of 10 p.m., officers were still at the scene.

Officers found multiple shell casings in the area, the department said.

The police department said they do not have information about any potential victims or suspects at this time but don’t believe the vehicle or home were targeted.

Further details were not immediately available.

