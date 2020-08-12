Vehicle hits police squad car, rolls over on westbound Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — A car flipped onto its roof Tuesday night after striking a police squad car that was pulled over on the Beltline near Whitney Way for a traffic stop.

Police said the officer pulled a car over for speeding on the westbound Beltline. As the police officer and speeding driver were pulled over on the shoulder of the roadway, another driver struck the officer’s patrol car. According to an incident report, the officer was about 10 feet from his squad car when the driver hit the vehicle.

“I heard a very loud collision noise,” the officer wrote in his report. “I then turned and saw my squad car start heading towards me, approximately one foot away from me, where the squad car ultimately went past me.”

According to the report, the vehicle that struck the squad car rolled and was stuck upside down in the roadway. The officer responded to the vehicle to rescue the driver. The man who had been pulled over for speeding went to help pull the driver, a young woman, from the overturned vehicle.

During the incident, the woman who struck the police vehicle also hit another vehicle.

The driver of the other vehicle that was struck told police he had been traveling in the right lane when he saw the traffic stop. The man told police he moved to the center lane. As he did, the car that rolled over reportedly switched to the right lane, sped past the vehicle and struck the squad car.

Police said there were no serious injuries.

The crash is under further investigation.

