Vehicle hits pedestrian, victim suffers internal injuries and broken leg

Logan Rude by Logan Rude

MADISON, Wis. — A pedestrian suffered a broken leg and internal injuries Friday night when a vehicle hit him in the intersection of Northport and Dryden drives.

Police said the car’s river, a 28-year-old Madison woman ran a red light, which led to the collision. The driver was cited for a red signal violation, failure to yield to a pedestrian causing great bodily harm and operating without insurance.

According to an incident report, the woman said she thought she had a greenlight, but surveillance video from the scene showed she did not.

The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

