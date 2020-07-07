Vehicle found near Deerfield gun store that was robbed was stolen from Madison home, police say

MADISON, Wis. — Thieves stole a purse and vehicle from an Arden Lane couple Sunday morning after the couple forgot to close their garage door when they were finsihed watching fireworks on Independence Day.

Police said the thieves entered the victims’ home through the open garage, took a purse and the Toyota Corolla that was parked in the garage.

The vehicle was found running with the doors open near the scene of a Deerfield gun shop burglary. The perpetrators of that burglary stole more than 30 guns. The Dane County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the crime.

