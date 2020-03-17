Vehicle fire on Highway 151 near Columbus closes all southbound lanes

COLUMBUS, Wis. — A vehicle fire on Highway 151 near Columbus has closed all southbound lanes Tuesday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, the fire happened at 2:40 p.m. on mile marker 115.5.

Closures are expected to last for about two hours.

The Columbia County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

