Vehicle fire closes all eastbound lanes on US 12 near Deerfield

Brandon Arbuckle by Brandon Arbuckle

Ariel Camilo/freeimages.com

DEERFIELD, Wis. — A portion of Highway 12 near Deerfield has been closed due to a vehicle fire Wednesday night.

The state Department of Transportation said the incident happened at 8:46 p.m. All eastbound lanes of traffic have been closed at Oak Park Road as a result.

Lanes are expected to be closed for about two hours.

The Dane County Sheriff’s Department is handling the situation.

