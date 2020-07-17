Vehicle fire causes multiple lane closures on westbound Beltline

MADISON, Wis. — A vehicle fire briefly closed three lanes of traffic on the westbound Beltline at Whitney Way on Friday, according to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation.

All lanes were cleared just before 11 a.m. Friday.

DOT officials said the fire started at 10:15 a.m. The Dane County Sheriff’s Department and Madison Fire Department responded to the scene.

The lane closures were expected to last for about an hour.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.