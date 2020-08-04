Vehicle fails to yield right of way at 28 eastbound off ramp, striking Tomah Police Department vehicle

SPARTA, Wis. — Two vehicles on State Highway 16 at the Interstate 90 exit 28 eastbound off ramp crashed Monday around 8:20 p.m.

According to a release, deputies investigated the crash and said a red 2008 Dodge Avenger driven by Briena Schultz, 36, of Stoddard, Wisconsin, made a left turn and failed to yield the right of way from the stop sign at the exit 28 eastbound off ramp. Schultz’s car hit a Tomah Police Department patrol vehicle that was driving westbound on State Highway 16. The officer was taking an arrestee to the Monroe County Jail.

The release said the officer, arrestee, Schultz and her passenger were uninjured.

A Monroe County K-9 unit during the course of the crash investigation alerted to the presence of an illegal substance in Schultz’s vehicle. A search fond THC and drug paraphernalia.

Schultz told deputies that she smoked marijuana before the crash, the release said. She was arrested on suspicion of operating with a controlled substance after sobriety testing. The release said Schultz was cited for possession of THC, failure to yield right of way and inattentive driving.

